Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 16,681.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200,990 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 2.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $71,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.2 %

GPK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.