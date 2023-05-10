Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.64 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 960.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.82. The stock had a trading volume of 321,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,814. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.84 and its 200-day moving average is $381.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.