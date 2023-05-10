Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3,134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.79. The stock had a trading volume of 447,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.95. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

