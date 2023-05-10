Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,282. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 26,066 shares of company stock valued at $258,138 in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Further Reading

