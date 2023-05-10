Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 246,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primoris Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

