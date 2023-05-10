Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.25

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 132452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PREF. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

