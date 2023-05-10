Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 11,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 33,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Probe Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

