ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.47. 1,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

