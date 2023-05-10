ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.56

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 61880269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.