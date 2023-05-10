ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.56

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 61880269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
