Prudential PLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 396,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

