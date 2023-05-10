PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 204733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 207.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 509,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 343,911 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

