Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Price Up 52.3%

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Rating) rose 52.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 94,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 20,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Down 25.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.42 million, a PE ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

