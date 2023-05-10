Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Issued By HC Wainwright

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Absci in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Absci had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 1,825.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million.

ABSI stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,920,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 277,180 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Absci by 6.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

