Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Qiagen Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qiagen in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

QGEN stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.