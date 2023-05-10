Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Lifted by Analyst

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$98.87 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

