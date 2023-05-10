Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Raised by Analyst

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 3.1 %

IMGN stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.95.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 70,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 51,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 57.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

