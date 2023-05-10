Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lifted by Analyst

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,940. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,590,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after buying an additional 258,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

