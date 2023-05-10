Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.

Q2 Trading Up 1.8 %

QTWO opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,074.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Q2 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

