Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Issued By KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYE opened at $19.03 on Monday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Articles

