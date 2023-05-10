Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Envista has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Envista by 45.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,262,000 after buying an additional 1,969,963 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $32,880,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 842,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

