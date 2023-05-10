QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 9,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QBE Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

About QBE Insurance Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.1963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.86%.

(Get Rating)

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.