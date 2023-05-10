Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.32. The stock had a trading volume of 78,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.19.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,321 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

