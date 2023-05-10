Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.20

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 76002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $666.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 430.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Quanterix by 2,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

