Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.20

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 76002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
The company has a market cap of $666.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

