QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $360.31 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,546.76 or 1.00001223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00168849 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $360.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.