Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.49 million.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 1,729,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,298. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $260.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,148,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

