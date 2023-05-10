RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
RadNet Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 474,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDNT. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.
