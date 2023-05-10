Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.65 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 1,186,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

