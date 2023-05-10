Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,768,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 44,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $86,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $69,969,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,439 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

