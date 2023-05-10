Raymond James & Associates Sells 291 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Booking worth $73,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,634.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,589.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,299.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 134.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

