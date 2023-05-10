Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 84,364 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,423 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Halliburton worth $75,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.