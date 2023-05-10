Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,725 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $66,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

