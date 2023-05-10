Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $14.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,628,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843 in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Articles

