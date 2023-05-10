Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.
Red Emperor Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a current ratio of 38.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.
Red Emperor Resources Company Profile
Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
