ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $10,990.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00293105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003668 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

