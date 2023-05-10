REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives $3.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 195,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

REE Automotive stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

