ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. ResMed makes up about 1.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total value of $356,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,666,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,032. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.18. 133,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.74. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.