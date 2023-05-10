Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $37.61

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.61, but opened at $33.95. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 899,519 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,916. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

