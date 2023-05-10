Reviewing Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Powerstorm has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, América Móvil has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powerstorm and América Móvil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A América Móvil $844.50 billion 0.08 $3.92 billion $1.21 17.33

Analyst Ratings

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Powerstorm.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Powerstorm and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 N/A América Móvil 1 3 3 0 2.29

América Móvil has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.32%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Powerstorm and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 8.90% 19.11% 5.05%

Summary

América Móvil beats Powerstorm on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. manufactures hybrid energy storage systems. It provides these energy storage systems to rural communities and emerging markets worldwide, in order to meet growing demand for renewable, turn-key energy sources. The company was founded on October 10, 2011 and is headquartered in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

