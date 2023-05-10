Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

