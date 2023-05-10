Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

NYSE:ROK opened at $274.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,379 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

