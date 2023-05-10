Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 18,654 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $98,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 873,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,337,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 271,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 426,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,273,000 after purchasing an additional 119,123 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,102,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $190.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

