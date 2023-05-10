Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,582 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $105,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,583 shares of company stock valued at $80,632,965. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of MA traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.45. 764,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $360.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

