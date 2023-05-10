Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after purchasing an additional 632,783 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

