Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,870 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $70,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $294.15. The company had a trading volume of 780,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,953. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

