Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 70,490 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,490 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of UBS Group worth $76,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $81,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $40,947,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,204 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,258. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

