Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,060. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $450.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $223,379.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

