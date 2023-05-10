Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 15th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

RUS stock traded down C$1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,041. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$37.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.73.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.3196881 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total value of C$68,625.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total value of C$68,625.00. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,375 shares of company stock worth $456,835. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

