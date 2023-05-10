Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.66

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.66 and traded as high as C$34.31. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.98, with a volume of 368,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Russel Metals Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.3196881 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 25.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total value of C$68,625.00. In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.60, for a total transaction of C$68,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,375 shares of company stock worth $456,835. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

