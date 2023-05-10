Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $44,288.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60.

Upstart Stock Up 34.6 %

UPST stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,911,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

