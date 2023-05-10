Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the April 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. 66,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.41%.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.